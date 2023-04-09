Northern Financial Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 92,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,146,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustees of Princeton University increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustees of Princeton University now owns 32,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,753 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $724.32. 175,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,310. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $772.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $732.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $648.27.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 16.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total value of $4,558,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,113,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,341,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total transaction of $4,558,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $15,113,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 284,393 shares of company stock worth $209,059,496. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

