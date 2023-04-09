Northern Financial Advisors Inc Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000. Caterpillar makes up 1.2% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,724,000 after purchasing an additional 92,360 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after purchasing an additional 98,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after buying an additional 836,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.35.

Caterpillar stock traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,180,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,447. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.12. The company has a market capitalization of $108.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,953 shares of company stock worth $12,264,484 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

