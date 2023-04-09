Northern Financial Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 1,136 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $470.39. The stock had a trading volume of 575,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,523. The company has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $492.04. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $430.93 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

