Nexum (NEXM) 1-Day Volume Hits $10,761.51

Nexum (NEXM) traded 50.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Nexum token can currently be bought for about $0.0569 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexum has a market capitalization of $829.00 million and approximately $10,761.51 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nexum has traded up 32.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

