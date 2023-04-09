MV Capital Management Inc. Has $229,000 Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,347 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $829,935,000 after acquiring an additional 154,413 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,253,000 after purchasing an additional 63,907 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,224,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,890,000 after purchasing an additional 74,236 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $435,167,000 after buying an additional 1,316,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $114.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $96.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $125.62.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.31.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

