MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 212 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank raised its position in Sysco by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Down 0.2 %

Sysco stock opened at $77.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.