Moonbeam Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 9th. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $223.83 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00062205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00039177 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017574 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000192 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000535 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 610,326,737 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Moonbeam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

