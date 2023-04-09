MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 289 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.78. The stock had a trading volume of 714,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,662. The firm has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.80. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.