MONECO Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.6% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $186.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $188.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

