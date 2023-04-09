MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1,556.8% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,272,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,906,000 after buying an additional 2,135,422 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bally’s by 1,363.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after acquiring an additional 460,680 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 70.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 109,283 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Bally’s by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 105,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 188,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 96,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BALY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Bally’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bally’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Bally’s from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Bally’s stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.44. The company had a trading volume of 147,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,566. Bally’s Co. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.64). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $576.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.82 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

