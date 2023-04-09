MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 412.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 64.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 74,296 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $878,178.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,274,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,700,287.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grid Dynamics Trading Up 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

GDYN traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.47. The stock had a trading volume of 226,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,528. The firm has a market cap of $858.30 million, a PE ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 0.84. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.