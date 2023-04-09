MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $303,000 Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,443 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerus by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 103,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 22,019 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Cerus by 113.6% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 822,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 437,566 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Cerus by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 2,425,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 419,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 186,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 21.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 248,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 44,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cerus

In other Cerus news, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 25,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $70,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 641,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 25,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $70,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 641,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 60,480 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $169,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,616,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,545 shares of company stock valued at $368,326 over the last ninety days. 7.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerus Stock Performance

Cerus stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.87. 778,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,082. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 57.08% and a negative net margin of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CERS. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Stephens cut shares of Cerus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

