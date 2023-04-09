MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nikola were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nikola by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 129,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nikola by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 300,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 133,044 shares in the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NKLA traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,591,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,005,044. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $722.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Nikola Co. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $9.34.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.19. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 135.68% and a negative net margin of 1,543.02%. The company had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKLA. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nikola in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

