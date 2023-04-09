MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Nuvalent by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 35.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter.

Wedbush started coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $79,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Nuvalent news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $65,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $79,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVL traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.85. The stock had a trading volume of 386,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,380. Nuvalent, Inc. has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $40.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

