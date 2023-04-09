MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,379,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,884,000 after buying an additional 440,445 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Dropbox by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 389,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Graphene Investments SAS purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,977,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67,686 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.25. 2,245,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,411. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Dropbox had a net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 65.25%. The business had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $219,304.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,749 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,015.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $219,304.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,749 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,015.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $54,060.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 466,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,639,368.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 544,780 shares of company stock worth $11,858,070. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

