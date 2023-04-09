MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,454 Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in POINT Biopharma Global were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.41. 1,100,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,530. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $783.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.13.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $1.79. The business had revenue of $226.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

