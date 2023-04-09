MetisDAO (METIS) Market Cap Reaches $122.19 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $27.46 or 0.00098441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $122.19 million and $3.37 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 28.01554079 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $3,449,476.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

