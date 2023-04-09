MARBLEX (MBX) One Day Volume Tops $1.71 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. In the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for about $2.90 or 0.00010407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MARBLEX has a market cap of $149.52 million and $1.71 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,925,659 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,509,902 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,925,659 with 51,509,901.6819341 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 3.01668669 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,613,192.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

