Mammoth Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11,981.26 (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. In the last seven days, Mammoth has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. One Mammoth coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mammoth has a total market cap of $11.74 million and approximately $11,981.26 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008010 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00030118 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018779 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,937.48 or 1.00025074 BTC.

Mammoth Coin Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00161291 USD and is down -19.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $12,753.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.