Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 2.7% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,003,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,573,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,676 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,094 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,997,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,458 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,101,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,403,531. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $38.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.