Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 142 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for approximately 1.0% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 681.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock opened at $185.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.00. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.5187 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Barclays cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.34) to GBX 4,890 ($60.73) in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.24) to GBX 2,750 ($34.15) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.61) to GBX 4,500 ($55.89) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,060.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

