Kokoswap Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $133.24 Million (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. Kokoswap has a total market capitalization of $133.24 million and $77,256.10 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kokoswap has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Kokoswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001853 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kokoswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

