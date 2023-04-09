KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Position Cut by Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. KLA comprises about 2.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at $989,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in KLA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.42.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total value of $1,528,459.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,598,349.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLAC opened at $374.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $387.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

