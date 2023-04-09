Keep Network (KEEP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $554,410.77

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 9th. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $145.90 million and approximately $554,410.77 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Keep Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The KEEP token is the native token that powers the Keep network, and is required for membership. Members perform work on the platform and earn rewards, including participating in a distributed key generation protocol that produces a public key for the group. KEEP is a work token, and holding it confers the right to perform key functions on the network. Token holders must delegate a minimum amount of KEEP as collateral to be eligible for work opportunities, which are awarded randomly but over time are proportional to the amount of KEEP delegated. The more KEEP held, the greater the benefit conferred to the token holder.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

