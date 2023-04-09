iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Increased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

IWD stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,289. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.70 and a 200 day moving average of $151.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

