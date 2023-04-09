iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Decreased by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.78. 714,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,662. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.80. The firm has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

