iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,806,000 after acquiring an additional 263,247 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IBB stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,986. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $138.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.42.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.