Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 2.0% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,853,000 after purchasing an additional 325,738 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,693,000 after buying an additional 379,063 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,632,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,638,000 after buying an additional 112,817 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,513,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,876,000 after buying an additional 159,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,422,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,099,000 after acquiring an additional 56,223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $143.09. 2,182,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,367,330. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.03 and its 200 day moving average is $142.50. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $160.48. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

