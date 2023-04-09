Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.6% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

QQQ stock opened at $318.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $303.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.13. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $356.35.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

