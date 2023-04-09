International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 76,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Financial Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $203.20 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $226.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.03. The firm has a market cap of $278.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

