International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 51,711 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 51,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHA opened at $40.82 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.76.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

