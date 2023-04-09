International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 27,163 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 308.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,163 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 854,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,433,000 after purchasing an additional 66,162 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $184.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.37. The company has a market cap of $253.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.