Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Intel were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 35,322 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 11,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 61,887 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 17,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $48.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.03.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.