Immutable X Price Down 5.8% This Week (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 9th. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $577.60 million and approximately $15.72 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003634 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Immutable X has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Immutable X

Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.

Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second, a 600x improvement over native limits.”

Immutable X Token Trading

