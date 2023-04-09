Howard Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 131.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 0.7% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.11.

Shares of LLY opened at $368.29 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $276.83 and a 52-week high of $384.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $333.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.19. The company has a market cap of $349.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

