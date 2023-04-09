Hermez Network Price Reaches $4.93 on Top Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $180.01 million and approximately $275,222.82 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $4.93 or 0.00017656 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025441 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00030134 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018872 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,921.36 or 1.00057086 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.93722044 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $280,746.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.