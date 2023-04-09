Head-To-Head Review: Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY) versus CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY – Get Rating) and CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Onion Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of CDW shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of Onion Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of CDW shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Onion Global and CDW’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onion Global $401.23 million 0.01 -$55.90 million N/A N/A CDW $23.75 billion 1.06 $1.11 billion $8.13 22.82

Analyst Ratings

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than Onion Global.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Onion Global and CDW, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A CDW 0 0 8 0 3.00

CDW has a consensus price target of $221.86, indicating a potential upside of 19.60%. Given CDW’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CDW is more favorable than Onion Global.

Profitability

This table compares Onion Global and CDW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onion Global N/A N/A N/A CDW 4.69% 103.95% 9.53%

Volatility & Risk

Onion Global has a beta of -3.55, suggesting that its share price is 455% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CDW has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CDW beats Onion Global on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onion Global

(Get Rating)

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions. The Other segment focuses on CDW UK and Canada. The company was founded in 1984 by Michael P. Krasny and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL.

