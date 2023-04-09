Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of VOT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.90. 145,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,362. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $220.75. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.77.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

