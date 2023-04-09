Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Sells 7,245 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC cut its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,245 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 6.3% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $7,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 43,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 49,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 87,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 148,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 40,355 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,866. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.25. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $48.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

