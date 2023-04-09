Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,594 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,594 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ META traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,104,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,236,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $225.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.44.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $44,812.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,439.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,495 shares of company stock worth $12,403,944 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

