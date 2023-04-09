Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,831 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,128 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Ford Motor by 65.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Ford Motor by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 695.8% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.33. 36,355,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,849,104. The company has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

