Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Has $586,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLY. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 238.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $189,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,188. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $75.12 and a 52 week high of $94.34.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

