Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. LPL Financial comprises approximately 1.6% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 22.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut LPL Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.50.

Insider Activity

LPL Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $1,183,879.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $1,183,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,852 shares in the company, valued at $5,871,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.72. The company had a trading volume of 739,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,809. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.47 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.49 and a 200 day moving average of $229.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.52%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Stories

