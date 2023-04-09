FLC Capital Advisors Sells 201,548 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

FLC Capital Advisors reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,548 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 58,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 287,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,134 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,430,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,115 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 535,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,466,000 after purchasing an additional 57,442 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 37,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.05. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $49.74.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

