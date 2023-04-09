FLC Capital Advisors Buys Shares of 4,983 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,983 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,495 shares of company stock worth $12,403,944 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $216.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.08 and a 200-day moving average of $145.44. The stock has a market cap of $560.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $225.52.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.31.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

