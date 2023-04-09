First Personal Financial Services Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $203.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $226.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

