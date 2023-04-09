First Personal Financial Services Has $255,000 Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT stock opened at $170.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.94 and a 200-day moving average of $171.94. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $196.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,983,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,750 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Articles

