Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $205,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in 3M by 0.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 856,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 13.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,419,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,247. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.81. The company has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $100.16 and a 1-year high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.69.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

