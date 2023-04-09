Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 988 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $243.78. 714,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,662. The firm has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.76 and its 200-day moving average is $246.80. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

