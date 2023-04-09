Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.50. 927,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,748. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.01 and its 200-day moving average is $97.47. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $104.73.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

